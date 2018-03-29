Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangie Cookies.
Reviews
37
BillboDabbins
Member since 2019
Its a great strain if you love a heady euphoric high! It has potent tangie smell, dense buds and tons of crystals and orange hairs. I personally love and form of tangie and GSC so having the 2 together was a treat :)
I am a big fan of all things Tangie and this was no exception.
I first tried this in a pre-roll from the dispo and did't really pick up the flavor or a true effect from it. To be fair, combustion does not always give me a "high" feeling.
NOW, when I got home I popped this tasty treat into my Su...
Well, I crossed Tangie female with Gsc Male & vame out with abfrnotype tjat was morw sour cookie tjen tangie but anperfect dauyime sativa. You can still function and mot have anxieties thatnnormal Sativas give ya! This is a Feno #4
Outstanding. Picked some up at Sanctuary Meds in Gardner. Light green pool corn shaped mugs covered in orange hairs and a layer of so white they’re almost blue trichomes. The smoke is smooth and creamy, sweet, slightly earthy. Amazing. The stone is uplifting and comforting. Instant positivity. I lov...