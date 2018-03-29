ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tangie Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangie Cookies.

Avatar for BillboDabbins
Member since 2019
Its a great strain if you love a heady euphoric high! It has potent tangie smell, dense buds and tons of crystals and orange hairs. I personally love and form of tangie and GSC so having the 2 together was a treat :)
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Unicornpooper
Member since 2019
I am a big fan of all things Tangie and this was no exception. I first tried this in a pre-roll from the dispo and did't really pick up the flavor or a true effect from it. To be fair, combustion does not always give me a "high" feeling. NOW, when I got home I popped this tasty treat into my Su...
Avatar for EastCoastSeedCompany
Member since 2019
Well, I crossed Tangie female with Gsc Male &amp; vame out with abfrnotype tjat was morw sour cookie tjen tangie but anperfect dauyime sativa. You can still function and mot have anxieties thatnnormal Sativas give ya! This is a Feno #4
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Terpy74
Member since 2018
taste like Skunky Sour Tangerines. with a bit of a creeper to the onset!
EuphoricTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Blaze24365
Member since 2019
I tbh did not feel that high, it just woke me up. Maybe I need to try it again and smoke more of it🤷🏽‍♂️
Avatar for MoneyMal88
Member since 2019
Overall great taste. One of the best cookies I ever smoked.
Relaxed
Avatar for Ninjaturtle7
Member since 2019
5 words: Best Weed I’ve Ever Smoked
Avatar for smoconnor802
Member since 2018
Outstanding. Picked some up at Sanctuary Meds in Gardner. Light green pool corn shaped mugs covered in orange hairs and a layer of so white they’re almost blue trichomes. The smoke is smooth and creamy, sweet, slightly earthy. Amazing. The stone is uplifting and comforting. Instant positivity. I lov...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted