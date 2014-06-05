ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Third Dimension

aka 3D

The Third Dimension

The Third Dimension, a.k.a. 3D, from Subcool's The Dank, combines the best of three potent parent strains: Apollo 13, Jack’s Cleaner, and Space Queen. This sativa-dominant strain will gently lift you into a creative cerebral space devoid of stress. It may be difficult to resist the pungent, fruity aroma of mango, pineapple, and lemon, but novice cannabis consumers are urged to approach this heavy-hitter with caution. Growers praise 3D for its short maturation cycle that produces moderate yields of sharply pointed buds blanketed in resin.

26 people reported 236 effects
Happy 61%
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 38%
Pain 42%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 30%
Muscle spasms 26%
Anxious 19%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 3%

Avatar for leafyeagle
Member since 2014
This strain works amazingly well at alleviating back pain I have due to disc injury. it's a great daytime med if you have physical work to do. Motivating yet I still feel chill. I wish I had a constant supply it's my go-to med for pain instead if opiates.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ChillWizard
Member since 2017
You know that stereotype in some movies, the older insane guy who is laughing maniacally that resistance is futile and we're all gonna die anyway? Because his mind and spirit have been shattered by an implacable opponent? Well that was me on my first time with 3D. Like riding a bicycle without handl...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AndreaN
Member since 2016
The batch I had was produced by: Silver State Trading , tested out at 23.7 % THC The buds were nice and tight , good looking .... Each time I smoked it ~ I seemed to get something different out of it . One night it put me to sleep 😴 nicely . One night it was a decent buzz, but I had to pull ou...
EnergeticHungryTingly
Avatar for Jchandra88
Member since 2018
I never write reviews but I had to for this one. I have a high tolerance and I just smoked 2 joints with my fiancee. and let me tell you, I am blown away. it makes me feel happy, giggly, euphoric, and just plain jolly. my head and body feel tingly. highly recommend this strain.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Frankypuff
Member since 2016
Fantastic green buds with lots of tricombs. sweet smell off lemon and pineapples. you don't get that tropical taste until you take that first drag. great functional hybrid
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Jack's Cleaner
Apollo 13
The Third Dimension

