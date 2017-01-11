ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thor's Hammer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Thor's Hammer.

16 people reported 126 effects
Euphoric 68%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Happy 43%
Talkative 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 62%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%

Avatar for blue0cean
Member since 2018
As its name suggests, this is a real knock-out strain. A noticeable cerebral high comes on relatively quickly (5-10 minutes). Given its potency, use it discerningly. Just the right amount can help with creativity and writer's block. Too much could slam you out of this reality, leaving you dazed ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for bluejen
Member since 2015
Really surprised everyone is saying this is an uplifted and good for blasting through work/errands. It knocks me out immediately. The name is spot on. One small hit and I'm woozy and starving. For me, it's the opposite of productivity. I'll smoke the rest of my purchase literally just to get rid of ...
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for HOMEBOI
Member since 2016
okay, the BEST crossfaded strain!!! but this is really good, the taste is at first weird (started my stash with a blueberry blunt) but i got used to it after many sessions with my vape. heavy sativa, best for when you want to get something done. i will agree the flavor is weird, but not bad - high i...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for andrew0601
Member since 2017
it's a good high but tbh it's taste like complete shit
Reported
feelings
Avatar for R1c
Member since 2016
My tolerance is fairly high so even with switching strains weekly I still don't very high. But this weed is destroying me right now.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for VAvines
Member since 2016
Wow just wow. The name speaks for its self because this strain gives you a burst of energy. I find it almost hard to sit still because I feel the need to be doing something. Great for being creative or going on a hike or other activities.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for CuhCooh
Member since 2014
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricTingly