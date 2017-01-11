We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 68%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Happy 43%
Talkative 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 62%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%
Reviews
22
blue0cean
Member since 2018
As its name suggests, this is a real knock-out strain. A noticeable cerebral high comes on relatively quickly (5-10 minutes). Given its potency, use it discerningly. Just the right amount can help with creativity and writer's block. Too much could slam you out of this reality, leaving you dazed ...
Really surprised everyone is saying this is an uplifted and good for blasting through work/errands. It knocks me out immediately. The name is spot on. One small hit and I'm woozy and starving. For me, it's the opposite of productivity. I'll smoke the rest of my purchase literally just to get rid of ...
okay, the BEST crossfaded strain!!! but this is really good, the taste is at first weird (started my stash with a blueberry blunt) but i got used to it after many sessions with my vape. heavy sativa, best for when you want to get something done. i will agree the flavor is weird, but not bad - high i...
Wow just wow. The name speaks for its self because this strain gives you a burst of energy. I find it almost hard to sit still because I feel the need to be doing something. Great for being creative or going on a hike or other activities.