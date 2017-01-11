ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thor's Hammer

Thor's Hammer

Thor’s Hammer by SnowHigh Seeds is an uplifting sativa strain that combines genetics from Vortex, Cinderella 99, and Acapulco Gold. Like a bolt of lightning commanded by the Norse god himself, Thor’s Hammer delivers an electrifying blast of cerebral energy that awakens creativity and motivation. Its lightweight body effects make this strain a great choice for daytime use, and patients needing to crush fatigue and depression like the giants of Jotunheimr will likely find Thor’s Hammer to be the perfect weapon. You may also find a genetic variant of Thor's Hammer from Alaska that instead combines God Bud and Sour Diesel in a more balanced indica-sativa hybrid cross.

16 people reported 126 effects
Euphoric 68%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Happy 43%
Talkative 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 62%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%

Avatar for GrandMasterStash
Member since 2015
This strain will blow your socks off and your woman's Panties!! I don't know what other people are calling a mediocre high but this shit is straight FIRE!!! Check it out Analytical 360 tested the Thors Hammer at 28.97 % THC on one test and CBD being below 1% at 0.3 % CBD The strain used to be ca...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for blue0cean
Member since 2018
As its name suggests, this is a real knock-out strain. A noticeable cerebral high comes on relatively quickly (5-10 minutes). Given its potency, use it discerningly. Just the right amount can help with creativity and writer's block. Too much could slam you out of this reality, leaving you dazed ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for ftethers
Member since 2013
This is an interesting strain. Not a strong smell till crushed, then a strong perfume scent that stands all on it's own like no other strain. Lots of red hairs, and when grown well, should be very dense large copious buds. Covered in crystals and red hair, the buds can really be a piece of art ju...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for KushGoddess26
Member since 2015
First time having this ..... Mellow, strong taste but not overpowering.... Headrush developed after coughing that zoned me out. Recommended for night cap while chilling...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Taste hashy on the inhale and a soft earthy on the exhale. Not super potent but good for unwinding at the end of the day. Would use for stress related problems and can be smoked during the day as a light indica.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

Vortex
Acapulco Gold
Thor's Hammer

