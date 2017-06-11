ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Death Bubba

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

Effects

1903 reported effects from 233 people
Relaxed 85%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 53%
Euphoric 49%
Hungry 34%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

333

Avatar for Fursten
Member since 2015
Holy shit. I had two hits of this last night and I wasn't ready for how potent this strain is. I found myself staring blankly at the computer screen for a couple of seconds when it hit trying to focus on not being too high. Snapped out of it and had an amazing five hours of listening to music and ed...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for nagchampa
Member since 2014
Fantastic herb! Smoked through 16.5" percolator bong (with ice to 3" above pinch), with added percolating pre-cooler. Felt effects almost immediately after .5 minute milk - these deepened over the next 15 minutes. Very psychoactive stone with strong analgesic effects & while my appetite wasn't rea...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dhyanayoga
Member since 2017
I'm age 53. I haven't been able to use weed because it normally amplifies my symptoms which I call "a constant bombardment of horrible physical sensations". Recently I ordered an Indica sample from Herbal Dispatch and discovered Death Bubba! Almost instant relaxation, no exacerbation of pain or o...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Very effective pain meds, and on a day it is most needed. Smells pungent and a hint of floral note. (ya, I know, it IS a flower after all :) ) Vapour was mild enough even with a sore throat due to a cold. Took a couple of minutes to come on, but it lasted a long time. A bit on the heavy side, ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ukulele
Member since 2015
Makes my top 3 of all time. Very potent, had a huge grin, body tingles and very euphoric feel. Didn't feel like sleeping until about an hour later which was great as I got to enjoy the high but when it did it was lights out. A fantastic strain.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Death Star
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Death Bubba

Photos

