  3. Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix
Indica

4.5 40 reviews

Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix

Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

28 people reported 213 effects
Relaxed 82%
Sleepy 60%
Euphoric 28%
Happy 21%
Hungry 21%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 35%
Stress 32%
Depression 28%
Cramps 25%
Dry mouth 17%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

40

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix

