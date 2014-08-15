ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. U2 Kush
  4. Reviews

U2 Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain U2 Kush.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 130 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 36%
Insomnia 24%
Stress 20%
Depression 16%
Nausea 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 24%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 8%

Reviews

38

Avatar for DrFractalus
Member since 2018
Very fun high, very relaxing, curious aroma, pleasant taste, night night!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Floranic
Member since 2017
My favorite strain in the world!!! This stain must be on everyone's bucket list! Always makes my day with its uplifting qualities, you can't be in a bad mood even if you try. As a benefit to positive thinking this stain unlocks your creative side and will progressively relieve pain and relax your bo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for luecke20k
Member since 2016
Smells amazing, tastes amazing, feels amazing. Surprised it's not more popular.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for chieffyfrazier97
Member since 2016
When I first smelt it I knew that it was going to be ruff on the throat, but it's not it's actually very smooth. It has a nice body high affect and it's very relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of U2 Kush
User uploaded image of U2 Kush
User uploaded image of U2 Kush
User uploaded image of U2 Kush
User uploaded image of U2 Kush
User uploaded image of U2 Kush
User uploaded image of U2 Kush
more photos
Avatar for SmokemonG0
Member since 2016
Not bad. I have found that this strain tastes really good when rolled in a blunt. Its hard for me to fully explain it because I'm really baked now. If someone reads this and has smoked a U2 blunt before, please confirm its true. I hate typing when I'm high. Late.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for EdwardEnigma
Member since 2016
Strain kind of put me to sleep on multiple occasions. In the first hr it gave me energy. I was pretending to be a main event on my own concert but then after I found myself laid out on the couch fighting my heavy eye lids to stay open.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticSleepy
Avatar for fastman
Member since 2016
This stuff was amazing! Got me tripping really hard, keep in mind I would get paranoia from this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
A somewhat prompt come on that slaps you across the forehead. Feels like a tide pulling your consciousness further and further away, creating extreme dissociation. Watching things is ridiculously fun, the high accentuating vision and giving it an appealing lustre. It just looks cool. That is very fa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings