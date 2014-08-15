We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
My favorite strain in the world!!!
This stain must be on everyone's bucket list! Always makes my day with its uplifting qualities, you can't be in a bad mood even if you try. As a benefit to positive thinking this stain unlocks your creative side and will progressively relieve pain and relax your bo...
Not bad. I have found that this strain tastes really good when rolled in a blunt. Its hard for me to fully explain it because I'm really baked now. If someone reads this and has smoked a U2 blunt before, please confirm its true. I hate typing when I'm high. Late.
Strain kind of put me to sleep on multiple occasions. In the first hr it gave me energy. I was pretending to be a main event on my own concert but then after I found myself laid out on the couch fighting my heavy eye lids to stay open.
A somewhat prompt come on that slaps you across the forehead. Feels like a tide pulling your consciousness further and further away, creating extreme dissociation. Watching things is ridiculously fun, the high accentuating vision and giving it an appealing lustre. It just looks cool. That is very fa...