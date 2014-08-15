ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
U2 Kush, or Ewe-2 Kush, is an 80% indica strain bred from the genetics of Master Kush and Bubba Kush. Its dense, resinous buds are accented with a sweet, earthy aroma soured by a subtle skunky flavor. U2 Kush’s onset begins with a powerful euphoric buzz, with sedating full-body effects to follow. Its tranquilizing effects that creep in over time make U2 Kush popular among patients treating insomnia and pain. U2 Kush plants are short, sturdy, and easy to raise, and while indoor growers wait 8 to 9 weeks for this indica to complete its flowering cycle, outdoor gardens finish between September and October.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

25 people reported 130 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 36%
Insomnia 24%
Stress 20%
Depression 16%
Nausea 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 24%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 8%

allgovernmentsLIE
Member since 2011
I wasn't a fan of the name, as I despise Bono and I can't stand how popular his terrible goodguy-badge-wearing band is, but I overcame that because the photos on the website and the description made it all too tempting to try. A little different from my usual tastes of indicas that are dense and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric Sleepy
themermaid805
Member since 2016
It's a beautiful day to try this sunny floral strain with its super unique flavor combination of sweet, earthy and mineral. On the nose this is reminiscent of a day at the beach in Southern California- tar, a hint of citrus, and a warm rush of floral/lavender notes- the heart is in bloom with the ta...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Sleepy
SmokemonG0
Member since 2016
Not bad. I have found that this strain tastes really good when rolled in a blunt. Its hard for me to fully explain it because I'm really baked now. If someone reads this and has smoked a U2 blunt before, please confirm its true. I hate typing when I'm high. Late.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric Giggly Happy Relaxed
iamicecream1
Member since 2014
it starts as a really uplifting high. you wanna get out and do stuff. but in 30 mins or so you want to sleep forever and eat the house. great for needing to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic Euphoric Giggly Happy Hungry
EdwardEnigma
Member since 2016
Strain kind of put me to sleep on multiple occasions. In the first hr it gave me energy. I was pretending to be a main event on my own concert but then after I found myself laid out on the couch fighting my heavy eye lids to stay open.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic Sleepy
