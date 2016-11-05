ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

5 5 reviews

Ultra Banana is a delicious, sleep-inducing cross of MK Ultra and Banana Kush. MK Ultra possesses strong indica-dominant genetics, including OG Kush and G13, which are amplified by the sweet and floral elements of Banana Kush. This sedating combination lays into the body, weighing the consumer down with potent relaxation ideal for late evenings. Enjoy Ultra Banana to help relieve restlessness, anxiety, and general pain while stimulating introspective thought.    

Lineage

MK Ultra
Banana Kush
