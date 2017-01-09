ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Vader OG
  4. Reviews

Vader OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vader OG.

Reviews

25

Avatar for elsanchoangel_9
Member since 2017
the strain was great but taking large amounts of it gave me anxiety other than that it was a very strong ive been vaping and dabbing sugar crumble of this strain and the high is really great and no headache
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for cranes
Member since 2019
It burn but it do.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for kikenz6
Member since 2018
really nice taste ( concentrate )
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for AkaStonerMan
Member since 2018
as good as Yoda OG, I just prefer the Empire LOL
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Vader OG
Avatar for errzy
Member since 2015
Beautiful smooth light and uplifting feelings, without the sedating type effects, brought on by most Indicas. I am diagnosed with epilepsy, and I found this strain to help me smooth out the jolts brought on by a seizure as most Indica do, but without falling feeling super groggy. In most cases (...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jbaby007
Member since 2018
I only smoke Indicas. Vader is a bit of a creeper, definitely going straight to a body high with a tiny bit of cerebral high around 10-15 minutes.. It's very relaxing and melted my stress right away. I can't comment on its effects on pain yet but overall it's very chill. I bought this at Natty Rems ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
The buds I had, had a few hairs and crystals but, they were pretty dense. The taste and smell again didn't really stand out to me. A mild sweet smell &amp; a mild spicy taste is the best I could describe it. Then come the effects and they are awesome. My mind would bounce around playfully as the nic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mtacka
Member since 2018
Big time indica. Definitely melted me into the furniture, but I never felt heavy. Very active cerebral high, some pain management.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted