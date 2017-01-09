Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vader OG.
Reviews
25
elsanchoangel_9
Member since 2017
the strain was great but taking large amounts of it
gave me anxiety other than that it was a very strong
ive been vaping and dabbing sugar crumble of this strain
and the high is really great and no headache
Beautiful smooth light and uplifting feelings, without the sedating type effects, brought on by most Indicas.
I am diagnosed with epilepsy, and I found this strain to help me smooth out the jolts brought on by a seizure as most Indica do, but without falling feeling super groggy.
In most cases (...
I only smoke Indicas. Vader is a bit of a creeper, definitely going straight to a body high with a tiny bit of cerebral high around 10-15 minutes.. It's very relaxing and melted my stress right away. I can't comment on its effects on pain yet but overall it's very chill. I bought this at Natty Rems ...
The buds I had, had a few hairs and crystals but, they were pretty dense. The taste and smell again didn't really stand out to me. A mild sweet smell & a mild spicy taste is the best I could describe it. Then come the effects and they are awesome. My mind would bounce around playfully as the nic...