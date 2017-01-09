ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Vader OG
  • Leafly flower of Vader OG

Indica

Vader OG

Vader OG

Vader OG by Ocean Grown Seeds is the namesake strain of one of OGS’s master growers, Vader. This cross began in 2006 with the combination of SFV OG and Larry OG, and evolved over a laborious process of identifying the best phenotypes to breed forward. By 2009, Vader OG had become a mainstay of the Ocean Grown Seeds roster and gave way to several new OG crosses. The terpene profile is rich with pinene, spice, and hash. Vader OG’s effects are euphoric while remaining strongly indica-dominant, locking consumers to their seat. Its effects are ideal for curbing pain and stress, but may also be used as a sleep aid in the proper dosage. 

Reviews

27

Show all

Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Have had this DAMN STRONG Indica in flower and concentrate and I love it way too much, this is like a knock you out sleeper, imagine Darth Vader from "Rouge One" that fearsome badass, well that's exactly how this bud is! It's a must try and needs to be used for people who have horrible pain or sleep...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for kingan
Member since 2016
Heavy, long-lasting, and euphoric effects. I got this strain in a concentrate and it's better than some of the Indica concentrate strains I've had but I wouldn't say it's the best.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dodododo
Member since 2015
I have fybo, which results in some very sleepless night. Vader helped me get t least a few decent hours of sleep. For me, it was a very strong onset and lasted a good hour or two after a couple bong hits. The only real issue I had was that when I got up the next morning, I felt really hazy, somethin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mtacka
Member since 2018
Big time indica. Definitely melted me into the furniture, but I never felt heavy. Very active cerebral high, some pain management.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Enrico1
Member since 2016
In my opinion one of the best tasting strains available. In fact I am watching vaders videos to see how I can get it in seed form . If you see it buy it. Most flavor in a strain since the 94 northern lights when I grew up. Period.🤘✌️🙏🌱🌧☀
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
Vader OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Vader OG