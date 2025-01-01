Wet P
Wet P is a hybrid weed strain that is a phenotype of Original Glue, that emphasizes the characteristics of its Chocolate Diesel parent. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Wet P is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Wet P is part of Heavy Weight Heads' line of boutique flower, and features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene that creates its profile of pine, skunk, and earth. The average price of Wet P typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. Like Original Glue, Wet P can make consumers feel relaxed and hungry. Medical marijuana patients can choose Wet P when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wet P, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wet P strain effects
