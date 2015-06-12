ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Red Headed Stranger

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 189 reviews

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

Effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

868 reported effects from 130 people
Happy 63%
Energetic 54%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 44%
Focused 44%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

189

Avatar for Flostog
Member since 2015
This strain is definitely probably the best sativa I have ever had. The closest I've ever come to it is, first, Light of Jah followed by Durban Poison and Jet Fuel (out of CO). The high is Divine. At the right dose the clarity of mind it facilitates and the ease of settling deeper into a state of w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
🚀...This alluring REDHEAD has me Over-the-Moon-f'n-High! (has me seein' the Beings from Zorkon again!).. EtherealEuphoric_ZonedZapped_Yummy-in-the-Tummy(& Lungs)_ CannaCreative_FadedFocused(?).. UPUPUP..."and away in my Beautiful Balloon" or should I take my private space🚀?.. Nooo Stress (whaaat?)...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog - AgingEnt.com. --Brand: Doc & Yeti Strain: Red Headed Stranger Sativa--Potency Analysis: TTL 20.8% THC 20.6% CBD 0.2% -- Packaging: 2.25"x1.25" clear plastic twist-off lid jar Cost: $15/gram Store: Old Toby - Chehali...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for designlmc
Member since 2016
When I ask for something "that I can clean the house or hike with the dogs with" this hits the mark. I can also knit, write music, and organize. Wet high functioning (pun unintended). This is my go-to daytime, early evening pick.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ienblack
Member since 2016
Perfection, like a great Willie song... I'd recommend this to people who have to be careful with sativas, as it's not racy or overwhelming (in a bad way). the best strain I've tried in awhile, got me out of a funk.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Lineage

First strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Red Headed Stranger

Photos

User uploaded image of Red Headed StrangerUser uploaded image of Red Headed StrangerUser uploaded image of Red Headed StrangerUser uploaded image of Red Headed StrangerUser uploaded image of Red Headed StrangerUser uploaded image of Red Headed StrangerUser uploaded image of Red Headed Stranger
