Indica

Woody Kush

Don’t be quick to underestimate Woody Kush. While everything may seem mild and pleasant at first, after a few minutes the true sedative effects of this strain kick in. Woody Kush is extremely potent and offers great relief from insomnia and muscle pain. A strictly nighttime indica, patients will find themselves fast asleep before they realize it. Woody Kush’s heritage comes through in its aroma. Taking after its Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush parentage, this strain features a distinct skunk-like scent and a piney flavor.

    Avatar for RickSimpsonite
    Member since 2014
    Got this on special at a local dispensary for $8/gr. These densely-packed buds are a light green to medium green in color, with light orange hairs. This stuff smells great. As for the taste, it is not overpowering, and pretty pleasant. The smoke itself doesn't seem to expand too much, so feel fr...
    RelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for SmellnLikethapack420
    Member since 2014
    Not for new booties. Strictly for connoisseurs. Heavy indica effects. Not a one hitter quitter,but u will be sluggish and sleepy. Very stanky woody accent as it burns, but as u inhale u begin to taste the pine. Funny though, on the exhale, I got a little cheese taste. Recommended for pain relief and...
    ArousedHappySleepyTingly
    Avatar for 2DankFrank
    Member since 2014
    Woody is a potent, heavy indica and a creeper that shouldn't be underestimated. Everything's cool for the first few minutes, then you're hit hard and in a foreign place. It's good for pain and sleep (if you don't get too high), but I don't find it particularly euphoric. Makes me quiet and introverte...
    Relaxed
    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    Woody is a creeper. You immediately feel some mild, sativa-like effects and 5-10 minutes later *BAM* it kicks into high gear, complete with a strong body buzz and reality altering cerebral effects. The first time I smoked this I took two big hits and thought "no big deal". That is until the effec...
    EuphoricTingly
    Avatar for LillysBoBo
    Member since 2016
    Just tried some right before nite nite time and it's working like dream. Thank god for auto correct. Would give five stars but I never like to put some like that on a pedestal. Real sleepy muscle relaxing buzz ☺️ with a real muscle relaxing vibe yaaa diiiggg it 😋😁
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
