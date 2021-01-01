Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Wookie Girl

Wookie Girl

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 15%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Pinene
Relaxed
Happy
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7 reviews

Wookie Girl is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Wookie Girl. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Wookie Girl near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Wookie Girl effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 18 effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain

Similar to Wookie Girl

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Wookie Girl reviews7

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight