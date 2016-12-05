ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 40 reviews

Valley Girl

Valley Girl

From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

24 people reported 152 effects
Happy 66%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 29%

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
Valley Girl

