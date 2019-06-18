ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Yolo Berry

Yolo Berry, sometimes just known as YOLO, was bred by Sal Robles by crossing Granddaddy Purple, OG Kush, and Gelato. The buds are dense and frosty, carrying a nice citrus smell and taste. Consumers may seek Yolo Berry for a nice strain to take over their body at the end of an evening.

Reviews

4

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Relaxed
Tried this strain the other day and had a ounce of it and yeah it’s worth it, it’s pressureeeee
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Lineage

Granddaddy Purple
OG Kush
Yolo Berry