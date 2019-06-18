Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Yolo Berry, sometimes just known as YOLO, was bred by Sal Robles by crossing Granddaddy Purple, OG Kush, and Gelato. The buds are dense and frosty, carrying a nice citrus smell and taste. Consumers may seek Yolo Berry for a nice strain to take over their body at the end of an evening.