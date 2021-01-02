NORTHERN LIGHTS – 100 PACK
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Product rating:
About this product
About this strain
Northern Lights effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,597 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!