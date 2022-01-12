CBN Vape Cartridge by CBD For The People. Try our new cannabinol (CBN) with unrivaled uncut full-spectrum CBD wax. With a 2:1 ratio of CBD to CBN.



CBD For The People is excited to announce the hemp industry’s FIRST cartridge that does more than pay lip service to full-spectrum. After months of R&D and product testing, we’re mixing it up with a brand new wax for cartridges and pods that’s loaded with CBN and CBD. No isolates, no fillers, just high-quality hemp extract.

Yup. We’ve done it again.



What is CBN, anyway?!



Think of it as CBD’s older, more experienced cousin.

If you want a vape unlike any other, we have two letters for you…

XN!



CBN, aka cannabinol, is a cannabinoid that may have untapped potential as a sedative…WITHOUT the reality-bending distortion, REM-sleep disruption, or general stupefaction of THC. Depending on how you respond it might help you chill out after a long day, loosen up for a social situation, or get some solid Z’s. For any or all of these, the XN is a uniquely great choice that you won’t find anywhere else.

