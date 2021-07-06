Foray is an accessible entry point, at any stage of the cannabis journey. Foray's Blueberry Gelato is an indica hybrid strain made by crossing Blueberry Mazar with Gelato #42, producing a strain ripe with blueberry and herbal aromas and taste. A perfect accompaniment for a great book read in a hammock, or a lazy beach day. This premium distillate is in a leak resistant cartridge system and is calibrated to work best with Foray's 510 Thread Battery. Foray is an approachable brand that aims to both celebrate and guide one's foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently.