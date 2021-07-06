About this product
Foray is an accessible entry point, at any stage of the cannabis journey. Foray's Blueberry Gelato is an indica hybrid strain made by crossing Blueberry Mazar with Gelato #42, producing a strain ripe with blueberry and herbal aromas and taste. A perfect accompaniment for a great book read in a hammock, or a lazy beach day. This premium distillate is in a leak resistant cartridge system and is calibrated to work best with Foray's 510 Thread Battery. Foray is an approachable brand that aims to both celebrate and guide one's foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently.
About this strain
Blueberry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
25% of people say it helps with nausea
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Foray
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+