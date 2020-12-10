232 Series: Slurricane Live Terpene 510 Thread Cartridge - 1g
Kolab Project is a platform dedicated to supporting and celebrating the connection between cannabis and culture. Our mission is to provide a carefully curated selection of exceptional cannabis, accessories and experiences to Canadian cannabis enthusiasts in collaboration with culturally relevant creators. Embrace the Unexpected."
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
