"The quality of an extract is a direct reflection of the quality of the input and this third round of concentrates in the 232 Series by Kolab Project originated from the Kolab x Safari Flower Co. Growers Series Slurricane release. A cross between Dosidos and Purple Punch, Slurricane has a sweet flavour profile with notes of subtle grape and sugary berries. Top terpenes are Limonene, A-Cedrene and b-Caryophyllene. Once harvested, this small batch flower was flash-frozen and then put through the hydrocarbon extraction process. The resulting terp sauce was blended with high quality distillate for an aromatic live terpene cart with a flavourful, smooth, and potent vaping experience.

Kolab Project is a platform dedicated to supporting and celebrating the connection between cannabis and culture. Our mission is to provide a carefully curated selection of exceptional cannabis, accessories and experiences to Canadian cannabis enthusiasts in collaboration with culturally relevant creators. Embrace the Unexpected."

