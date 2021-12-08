The 232 Series vapes features a blend of live resin and high quality distillate in our proprietary, precision-calibrated vape hardware to provide a robust, true-to-strain experience. Once flash-frozen, the single strain flower, Slurricane, is put through the hydrocarbon extraction process and the resulting terp sauce is blended with high quality distillate for a smooth and potent vaping experience that delivers a sweet flavour profile with subtle notes of grape and sugary berries.



232°C is the mid-range temperature at which most terpenes boil without burning, maximizing the flavour profile and natural expression of the plant through balanced, consistent heat activation. We use 232 as a shorthand to define excellence, and intention; 232 is the broad spectrum of cannabis potential, actualized. The Cutting Edge of Ancient Technology.