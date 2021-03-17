Tantalus Labs was founded on a commitment to advancing the frontier of cannabis. We are a team of scientists, designers, and engineers committed to a bright, Sungrown reality, cultivating world-class BC cannabis in specialized, purpose-built greenhouses.



At Tantalus Labs, our facility was designed and built with a singular purpose - to produce elite B.C cannabis. Our selected cultivars are grown in an environmentally controlled greenhouse, engineered specifically for cannabis. We call it SunLab¹.



SunLab¹ is the culmination of four years of design and construction. It leverages the minds of leading BC scientists, engineers, and agriculturalists, all on a mission to build a brighter future for cannabis. It was created at the intersection of optimized plant health and sustainable cultivation. From a previously underground industry, we’ve built something that sets a new standard in product quality, while honouring the greater environment that sustains us all.