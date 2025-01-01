We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Woman-owned dispensaries in Abbotsford, British Columbia
(1)
Woman owned
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Evolve Cannabis - Bellingham
4.9
(
7
)
Pickup
Preorder until 8am PT
19.7 mi away
order pickup
Cheeky's Cannabis Merchants
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
16.3 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Mission, BC
9.5 km
2 stores
Deroche, BC
21.2 km
1 store
Chilliwack, BC
24.1 km
6 stores
Maple Ridge, BC
26.3 km
4 stores
Langley, BC
26.6 km
2 stores
Pitt Meadows, BC
34.6 km
1 store
White Rock, BC
36.3 km
1 store
Port Coquitlam, BC
39.2 km
3 stores
Delta, BC
43.8 km
2 stores
Port Moody, BC
45.9 km
2 stores
New Westminster, BC
47.3 km
4 stores
Vancouver, BC
60.4 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Abbotsford
