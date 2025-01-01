We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Duncan, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
12 results
All Store results
REC
Original Farm Cannabis- Duncan
Closed until 9am PT
0.6 mi away
order pickup
REC
Harvest Moon Cannabis - Salt Spring Island
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
10.6 mi away
order pickup
High5 Retail - Duncan
REC
Closed until 9am PT
0.2 mi away
Costa Canna -Duncan
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am PT
0.4 mi away
Costa Canna - Duncan - Cowichan Commons
REC
Closed until 9:30am PT
1.6 mi away
Father Nature's Gifts
REC
Closed until 9:30am PT
6.7 mi away
Jerrys Cannabis - Ladysmith
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
15.7 mi away
1904 Cannabis Co - Ladysmith
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am PT
15.8 mi away
Jerry's Cannabis Co. - Lake Cowichan
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 11am PT
15.8 mi away
Truth and Alibi Cannabis Co.
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
16.7 mi away
Seaside Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
18.2 mi away
Pender Island Naturals
REC
Closed until 10am PT
19.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Chemainus, BC
10.7 km
1 store
Ganges, BC
17.0 km
1 store
Mill Bay, BC
17.7 km
1 store
Ladysmith, BC
25.2 km
2 stores
Lake Cowichan, BC
25.4 km
2 stores
Brentwood Bay, BC
29.4 km
1 store
Pender Island, BC
31.3 km
1 store
Victoria, BC
38.1 km
26 stores
Nanaimo, BC
38.2 km
8 stores
Langford, BC
40.7 km
1 store
Sooke, BC
43.8 km
4 stores
Gabriola, BC
45.1 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Duncan
switch to map view
