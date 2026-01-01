Best cannabis stores in Clarington, Ontario with authentic reviews
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3. Best CannabisPickup15.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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4. 4K Cannabis - AjaxDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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8. Friendly Stranger Cannabis - 204 Ritson RdDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. I always feel comfortable and welcome when I shop, and I always find something new and fun to try! Bonus points for having a water bowl for dogs, a “take what you need/leave what you can” pantry, and usually smelling of incense. One of my fav shops for sure.read full review
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9. Ganjika House - OshawaDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Best Vibes in Town! Ganjika House Oshawa is hands-down my favourite cannabis shop. The vibe is super chill, the staff are friendly and know their stuff, and the selection is amazing. Whether you’re new or experienced, they make you feel totally welcome. Plus, the click-and-collect and delivery options are super convenient. Highly recommend checking them out!read full review
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21. CANNABIS XPRESS - Hampton10.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
The staff are super helpful and very knowledgeable about the products. Great selections and great prices. They set me up with all new accessories when I asked. Everyone behind the counter is amazing! Huge shout out to them! I won’t shop anywhere else. Cannabis Xpress Hampton is where it’s at!read full review
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30. Spiritleaf - Oshawa13.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Made my visit to spiritleaf Oshawa today. I love going to this store. Owen and Chloe were working today . As soon as I walked in they went to the back to get my order. I can’t describe how friendly and knowledgeable the staff are here. I missed Coco the dog. It really feels like going home here when the owner and pets are there. I love the laughter and fun the staff have at their job.read full review