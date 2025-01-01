We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Woman-owned dispensaries in Port Perry, Ontario
(1)
Woman owned
4 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
the 6ix Cannabis - Ajax
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
17.0 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
4K Cannabis - Ajax
5.0
(
16
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
18.5 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Cannaverse - Port Perry
REC
Closed until 9am ET
0.7 mi away
Your Local Cannabis - Stouffville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
18.2 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Port Perry, ON
0.1 km
4 stores
Uxbridge, ON
13.3 km
3 stores
Oshawa, ON
18.5 km
19 stores
Pickering, ON
21.0 km
10 stores
Ajax, ON
24.9 km
6 stores
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
27.1 km
8 stores
Bowmanville, ON
28.7 km
3 stores
Kawartha Lakes, ON
31.1 km
3 stores
Newcastle, ON
35.2 km
2 stores
Toronto, ON
38.4 km
37 stores
Aurora, ON
39.0 km
10 stores
Georgina, ON
42.9 km
3 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
49.6 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Port Perry
