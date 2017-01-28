ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower.

    JohnnyBear420
    Member since 2015
    Picked up some A-Dub from Shango Las Vegas. I honestly picked it up at first only because of its high THC content, testing in at 30%. My body felt completely relaxed after the first drag, not couch locked though (then again I am a heavy smoker). You can definitely feel and taste it's OG genetics.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxed
    kljlv7
    Member since 2014
    Pretty amazing high, very potent. Don't plan on doing anything but relaxing after you smoke this strain.
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Kingrat-OG
    Member since 2017
    I purchased this strain as a replacement for Bio-Jesus, since I can't find any more of my 'fav' in the Las Vegas Valley. A-Dub smells like a cross between a lemon and a nondescript but sweet garden flower. The smoke was very mild, had a woodsy flavor to it, and was easy on the lungs.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
    greeneyeganja.girl
    Member since 2016
    A hybrid flower, A-Dub has dark orange tiny hairs curled into the trichomes, giving off a straight lemon pepper tart aura. When smoked, (I used my little bubbler for this strain) the softening of your stresses literally? pulls through the hit like a genie in a bottle cloud that pulls over all of you...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    g.kirk
    Member since 2014
    A-dub was a really solid strain, the lady who sold it to me said it tested at 30 some percent but after smoking it I could tell that wasn't true. It was a solid strain but it lacked in a true knock out punch (we were told it was a powerful indica). This would be a great concert strain or maybe a fun...
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Sour Bubble
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Alien Dawg
    parent
    Strain
    A-Dub

