ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. El Jefe
  • Leafly flower of El Jefe

Indica

El Jefe

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 81 reviews

El Jefe

El Jefe by Rare Dankness Seeds is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross between Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. It delivers powerful full-body effects coupled with an earthy, spicy lemon aroma.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

357 reported effects from 57 people
Relaxed 77%
Euphoric 61%
Sleepy 43%
Tingly 40%
Happy 38%

Reviews

81

Show all

Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
Wow. Very strong, relaxing and sedating. Closed eye visuals with music. EXCELLENT PAIN RELIEF! I am really impressed! So sticky it gummed up my grinder. Very pungent, tasty, took a long time to fully vape a bowl. Dense- It looked quite small and compact. Went back for another bag the next day, bec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
I'm on chemo pills and dealing with horrible nausea, vomiting and stomach pains. Love this strain, it makes me feel better for almost 3 hours. Honestly I could be vomiting my brains out and puff this strain and feel better instantly and have a raging appetite in usually 15 minutes. Even I'll say the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mattny
Member since 2016
This gem seems to cut through high tolerance and deliver long lasting, full bodied, strong, reliable medicinal qualities that I need in an herb in order to function. 5/5 in my book
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mmmmmmbeer
Member since 2014
The smell coming off this bud is unreal - Meyer lemon, honey, and pine. The taste is similar, but with a spicy black pepper note. The high is a bit delayed, kicking in shortly after the last inhale. A gentle body high starts with a tingle behind the eyes and forehead. A little too anxiety provoking ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for CharlesPeligro
Member since 2014
As advertised by others. Euphoric & Relaxing without Sleepiness & Hunger. Be sure to have a beverage nearby. *That being said. As with any strain, whatever the label on the jar states is all you have to go by if it really is said strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Abusive OG
parent
Strain
El Jefe

Photos

User uploaded image of El JefeUser uploaded image of El JefeUser uploaded image of El JefeUser uploaded image of El Jefe
more
photos