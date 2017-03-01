El Jefe by Rare Dankness Seeds is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross between Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. It delivers powerful full-body effects coupled with an earthy, spicy lemon aroma.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings