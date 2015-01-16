ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Alpha Blue

Alpha Blue, also known as Dream Diesel (or DD), is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.

Effects

676 reported effects from 79 people
Uplifted 67%
Happy 64%
Energetic 60%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 45%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

108

Avatar for Felixthecat5591
Member since 2016
AMAZING...upbeat, talkative, cheerful, giggly, productive... and if that wasn't enough.....it's also a very, VERY arousing experience ; ) This is absolutely (so far) my number one!! Perfect for socializing, daytime, almost anything can be fun. One other thing I did experience is a bit of hyper f...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for RxRaider
Member since 2014
Nice, active Sativa high that you would expect from this Blue Dream/Sour Diesel strain. The budtender recommend it to me; and I would definitely recommend it to those who seek a smooth Sativa. Flavors were full and fruity. Creative head buzz that entices the mind, producing creativity.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for MikeRoss999
Member since 2015
My favorite Sativa. Feel happy and uplifted. Still have energy to do anything but just feel amazing and euphoric
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for dragonkitty
Member since 2014
Hands down the best strain for uplifting feeling. Never had anything affect me so fully. A+ would smoke again lol
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for CosmicOwl420
Member since 2015
definitely a goto sativa for creative projects. the combo of sour D and blue dream has a perfect balance of free flowing thoughts with a sense of urgency. Excellent wakenbake strain in addition to being a great uplifting party strain to keep guests engaged and talkative.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Alpha Blue
First strain child
Alpha Cow
child
Second strain child
Alpha Express
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Alpha BlueUser uploaded image of Alpha BlueUser uploaded image of Alpha BlueUser uploaded image of Alpha BlueUser uploaded image of Alpha BlueUser uploaded image of Alpha BlueUser uploaded image of Alpha Blue
