Ape Cookies is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between three cannabis powerplayers, OG Kush, Durban Poison, and Grape Ape. Ape Cookies is around 21% THC and 2% CBD, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for both moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Jacob Postma of Crown-Canna, Ape Cookies boasts beautiful, trichome-laden buds and a strong baked goods aroma with flavors like sweet, grape, and gas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ape Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







