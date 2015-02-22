ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 32 reviews

Argyle

aka Nordle

Argyle is a variety of Nordle grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. The indica-dominant hybrid crosses Afghani and Sensi Star genetics. The resulting buds smell of garlic and herbs, like fresh cut chives but with a fruity aftertaste. With a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD Argyle creates a mellow, calming buzz that is a great answer to body pains and muscle spasms.

Effects

24 people reported 195 effects
Relaxed 83%
Happy 79%
Sleepy 37%
Focused 33%
Uplifted 33%
Pain 58%
Inflammation 41%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Muscle spasms 25%
Dry mouth 33%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%

Reviews

32

Avatar for rosapisces
Member since 2015
Right now this is my fav. I use it for pain but love the pleasant mood and contentment it gives me. I sometimes catch myself smiling for no reason, which can't be a bad thing. No couch lock, decent motivation - overall sense of wellbeing. Definitely my 'go to' for an average day. Also for a person...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for mike420501215
Member since 2015
best strain for me. woodsy musty taste but very smooth I order it every time I place an order. very effective for pain relief and also for stress. doesn't knock you on you a$$ but still get a nice jello feeling. I recommend this strain for anyone who hates feeling immobile but still likes a potent s...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ZeroTrousers
Member since 2016
Received 5 grams from Tweed as a Medical order. This strain comes out of the jar in loose almost fluffy buds mid-green with some sugar leaves showing a dark almost purple-blue-green colour. The buds are trimmed okay, but not great (too many sugar leaves) The "5 gram" jar weighed in at 4.93 grams, w...
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for GimpyTwoLegs
Member since 2014
This is a very rewarding plant to regularly mediate with. It will keep you feeling great and not too tired. The high CBD effects are amazing and it really does an excellent job with the acceptance of chronic pain. This is my go to strain for all day use. I find I function well and keep up with all m...
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for pbass4life
Member since 2016
OK strain. I am an insomniac. Got to sleep OK but it didn't last. Woke up 4-5 times during the night.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Argyle

