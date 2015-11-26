- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Granddaddy Purp’s Bay Dream is a dreamy sativa cross between the esteemed Blue Dream and Bay 11. Blue Dream passes on a subtle pine aroma coupled with sweet lemon. Patients needing an appetite boost tend to find relief in Bay Dream, and its cerebrally-focused euphoria provides a steady buzz that begins to feel intoxicating with increased doses. The effects are fast-paced and active, so Bay Dream may not be the best choice for anxiety-prone consumers. Bay Dream’s heavy yields make this sativa a favorite among growers, who wait 9 to 10 weeks for it to flower indoors. Outdoor plants sown at the beginning of June will finish flowering near the end of October with heights that stretch as tall as 10 feet.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
101
Find Bay Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bay Dream nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Products with Bay Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Bay Dream nearby.