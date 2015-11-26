ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 101 reviews

Bay Dream

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 26 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 101 reviews

Granddaddy Purp’s Bay Dream is a dreamy sativa cross between the esteemed Blue Dream and Bay 11. Blue Dream passes on a subtle pine aroma coupled with sweet lemon. Patients needing an appetite boost tend to find relief in Bay Dream, and its cerebrally-focused euphoria provides a steady buzz that begins to feel intoxicating with increased doses. The effects are fast-paced and active, so Bay Dream may not be the best choice for anxiety-prone consumers. Bay Dream’s heavy yields make this sativa a favorite among growers, who wait 9 to 10 weeks for it to flower indoors. Outdoor plants sown at the beginning of June will finish flowering near the end of October with heights that stretch as tall as 10 feet.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

69 people reported 468 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 36%
Depression 26%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 15%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

101

