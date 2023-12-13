Berry Biscotti is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Tangie. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Berry Biscotti has a decadent, skunky aroma that will make you feel like you are in a candy shop. This strain is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Berry Biscotti effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Berry Biscotti when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Savvy, a brand that reflects a new age of cannabis, Berry Biscotti features flavors like fruity, gassy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Berry Biscotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Berry Biscotti is a potent strain that will make you feel like you are on cloud nine. One hit and you are in heaven! If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Biscotti, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.