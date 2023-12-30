Black Ube
Black Ube is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Urkle and OG Kush. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Black Ube boasts a unique and captivating aroma profile that combines the earthy and sweet notes of its parent strains, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a one-of-a-kind sensory experience. Black Ube is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 24%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Black Ube's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. It's an excellent choice for those looking to unwind after a long day or enhance their creative endeavors. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Ube to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its well-rounded effects make it a versatile option for managing various conditions. Black Ube features flavors like grape, berry, and hints of earthiness, providing a delightful taste sensation. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Black Ube typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an accessible option for many consumers. Its unique flavor profile and balanced effects make it a sought-after strain in the cannabis community. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Ube, please share your experience by leaving a strain review to help others discover the magic of this exceptional hybrid strain.
