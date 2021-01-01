Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Blue Apricot Sherbert

Blue Apricot Sherbert

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Terpinolene
Sleepy
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

Blue Apricot Sherbert is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Blue Apricot Sherbert. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Blue Apricot Sherbert near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Blue Apricot Sherbert effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 2 effects
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed

Similar to Blue Apricot Sherbert

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Apricot Sherbert reviews6

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight