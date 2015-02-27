ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Cookies.

Effects

358 people reported 2853 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 41%
Hungry 27%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 27%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 1%

Reviews

503

Avatar for perc_30
Member since 2020
Crazy only rolled up one g and it got me cooked couldn’t even finish the blunt
HungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for jmelonyc
Member since 2015
I love this strain it's the best part of both blueberry and GSC its a pretty even mix of both strains it taste like blueberry cookies the high just you and stays for a while I would say its great for stress because after smoking it you wint have a care in the world
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Exuro
Member since 2019
probably my all time favorite. you get too amazing strains in one. this stuff gives a wonderful high. I game a lot and while on this the amount of focus I have is insane. if you play fps while high. this strain is for you 100%
ArousedEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Photos

Avatar for DrGreenThumb209
Member since 2014
Strong odor, very heavy high.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for AgentTapes
Member since 2018
Loving how floaty and relaxed this makes me. Definitely took me by surprise
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jodig77
Member since 2020
I love this Blueberry Cookie strain. Tastes yummy &amp; it's smooth. For me the high is aweet because it is so accommodating. It can be a great music, hobby, writing, creative buzz... I'm crazy happy on my own. But if a friend calls I can totally get into laughing and enjoy a great conversation. It...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BradfordOG
Member since 2020
This is the second time I’ve picked up a fatty 1/8 of blue cookies. This will definitely WOW even the most “hard to impress” Veterans (me...us). Two bowls in and I’m a baked potato. Happy 4/20 family 👋🎂
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed