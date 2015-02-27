We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I love this strain it's the best part of both blueberry and GSC its a pretty even mix of both strains it taste like blueberry cookies the high just you and stays for a while I would say its great for stress because after smoking it you wint have a care in the world
probably my all time favorite. you get too amazing strains in one. this stuff gives a wonderful high. I game a lot and while on this the amount of focus I have is insane. if you play fps while high. this strain is for you 100%
I love this Blueberry Cookie strain. Tastes yummy & it's smooth. For me the high is aweet because it is so accommodating. It can be a great music, hobby, writing, creative buzz... I'm crazy happy on my own. But if a friend calls I can totally get into laughing and enjoy a great conversation. It...
This is the second time I’ve picked up a fatty 1/8 of blue cookies. This will definitely WOW even the most “hard to impress” Veterans (me...us). Two bowls in and I’m a baked potato. Happy 4/20 family 👋🎂