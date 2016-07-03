ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 70 reviews

Blue Trainwreck

Blue Trainwreck

Blue Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, and Blue Train, is loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden, spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Trainwreck offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue. 

Effects

51 people reported 378 effects
Happy 58%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 49%
Euphoric 49%
Energetic 37%
Pain 35%
Stress 33%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 25%
Headaches 13%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

70

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Blue Trainwreck

