Bogart is a rendition of OG Kush distributed by Canadian LP Tweed that delivers hefty euphoric effects suitable for consumers with a high cannabis tolerance. As you might expect from an OG Kush flower, Bogart smells earthy and woody like a pine tree, with subtle hints of sour lemon. The high THC content of Bogart makes this hybrid strain particularly useful for patients treating PTSD, nausea, pain, and stress.
