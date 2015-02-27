ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bogart is a rendition of OG Kush distributed by Canadian LP Tweed that delivers hefty euphoric effects suitable for consumers with a high cannabis tolerance. As you might expect from an OG Kush flower, Bogart smells earthy and woody like a pine tree, with subtle hints of sour lemon. The high THC content of Bogart makes this hybrid strain particularly useful for patients treating PTSD, nausea, pain, and stress

Avatar for junkhead420
Member since 2014
Perfect in the evening, very very good taste and a strong high, strong for begginers
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ImSaulInSar
Member since 2016
Pretty cool one i'd say!
feelings
GigglyHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for capnsmokee
Member since 2015
Really enjoy this strain in the evenings. I find it really relaxes you although allows you to still function. It's definitely my go to evening variety from Tweed.
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for capnsmokee
Member since 2015
Really like this strain for an uplifting, fun, creative effect. I find that, depending on how much I consume, I may or may not get the munchies. Most times I'm pretty social and productive on this strain. Also find that the effects don't last as long, maybe an hour and a half, then start to feel a l...
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Bogart

