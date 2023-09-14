Brick House is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ghost Train Haze and Oz Kush Bx1. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Brick House is named after the Commodores song and has a potent and flavorful profile that hits like a ton of bricks. Brick House is 25.6% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Brick House effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Brick House when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by GrowHealthy, Brick House features flavors like diesel, pine, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Brick House typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Brick House is a strong and soothing strain that can help you unwind and enjoy some music. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brick House, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.