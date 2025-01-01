Chocolate Fire is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Kush and Fire Lady. This strain is approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-rounded experience that combines the best of both worlds. Chocolate Fire typically contains around 20% to 25% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers often report that the effects of Chocolate Fire include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Chocolate Fire to alleviate symptoms associated with depression, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, this strain features flavors reminiscent of rich chocolate and earthy undertones, combining the sweetness of Chocolope with the earthiness of Fire OG. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Chocolate Fire typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Its unique flavor profile and balanced effects make it a sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Chocolate Fire, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.