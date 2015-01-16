ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Chucky's Bride
Hybrid

Chucky’s Bride is a cross of Exodus Cheese and Cinderella 99 bred by Eskobar Seeds. This sativa-dominant hybrid gives off an exotic mixture of sharp flavors. Cinderella 99’s tropical aroma of sweet citrus and pineapple blend with the pungent notes of skunky cheese that have become synonymous with Cheese strains. The unique terpene profile leads a charge of uplifting and creative effects that stimulate the appetite and ward off depression.

Avatar for hig
Member since 2017
This one is great very happy talkative effects defiantly one of my top 5
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for hig
Member since 2017
Is amazing it has the perfect balance happy after a while you feel very relaxed good Trippy
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Shawncho
Member since 2013
Have had this from sannies seeds by Escobar thought it had romulan in it as well sure tasted like it. 4 stars and 5 stars on Escobars Boudica (Exodus cheese x Romulan x C-99 x Santa Maria) it gets the 5 star vote from me. Chucks bride I messed up and plucked it a week or so early and it was still a ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
