Have had this from sannies seeds by Escobar thought it had romulan in it as well sure tasted like it. 4 stars and 5 stars on Escobars Boudica (Exodus cheese x Romulan x C-99 x Santa Maria) it gets the 5 star vote from me. Chucks bride I messed up and plucked it a week or so early and it was still a ...