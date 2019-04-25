ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Colin OG S1

Bred by Ethos, Colin OG S1 is a cross of Grateful Dawg x The White x (Sour Diesel x Flo). It produces large spongy flowers that take on a dark hue, letting the trichomes stand out. A pungent diesel smell mixes with floral and citrus notes, creating a unique flavor profile. With strong parent genetics, Colin OG S1 offers a potent high that will brighten your day at the risk of forgetting what was on your to-do list.

Avatar for EMMC76
Member since 2019
Loved it. Dense deep colorful flowers loaded up with an amazing smell layer after layer
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dotard
Member since 2018
Excellent mint-flavored, Sativa-heavy hybrid popular in rural Denver dispensaries back in 2017
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Goldxsoundz
Member since 2019
This strain comes from an elite lineage of Chemdawg 91' x SFV OG and Sour Diesel x Flo. The high is very strong and cerebral but without any raciness. It also leaves your body fairly relaxed but never couch locked. But be careful if you smoke too much of this potent strain(25.7%) because after a few...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for xSophia
Member since 2019
At first I wasn’t sure how I felt about Colin. My husband loved it right away. It gives you a nice body high, took away the stress after a day of work. I just wanted to forget what I did all day, since my job is mentally exhausting. This did the trick and even put me to sleep when I was suffering fr...
Lineage

Flo
The White
Colin OG S1
Sour OG Cheese
