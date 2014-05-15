ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Haze
  • Leafly flower of Critical Haze

Hybrid

Critical Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Critical Haze

Critical Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Critical Mass and Afghan Haze. This hybrid inherits the sweet citrus smell from a Haze ancestor, an ultra-sativa strain that tends to induce cerebrally-focused psychoactivity. Critical Haze’s effects, however, are balanced by its indica genetics which pull in a heavier full-body relaxation. The bridled buzz of Critical Haze makes this hybrid a great choice for anyone who typically gets anxious or paranoid. Patients treating muscle tension, multiple sclerosis, or appetite loss may also benefit from Critical Haze’s even but potent effects. Most phenotypes flower in 8 to 10 weeks, but those expressing more sativa-like genetics may take an additional two weeks of flowering. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

375 reported effects from 56 people
Happy 71%
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Hungry 33%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 12%
Headache 7%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

82

Show all

Avatar for M1key
Member since 2015
This is a unique special strain that i use mainly to battle depression, lack of aptitet and anxiety. For the averege none medicated user it's good for deep meditation and relaxation. You feel the haze roll in over your eyes and your and you get a thousand thoughts on your mind and become extremly r...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for imstillbaked
Member since 2013
This strain makes your problems go away. A nice sticky strain loaded with crystals. The smell is a fruity and hazey. Smoking it in a joint - the taste is very strong and pleasing. As a heavy smoker I almost, almost, had to put this one down half way through but I am glad I didn't. Sat here happily ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Aaron4537
Member since 2015
Medium heavy smoke. Sweet citrusy flavor. Excellent high. Purchased shake in a tube from the greenhouse and rolled it into a joint. Can really feel the stronger sati a effect w mild indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for brandonwilson
Member since 2016
I found this one to hit mental spike to the peak of thought,followed by body numbness effects.Got the munchies .lil goes a long way, dense buds the smoke better in a rolled fashion!this buzz will keep you prisoner to your chair when your mind wants to wander elsewhere.Not for the weak minded or lac...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for smashking
Member since 2016
really enjoyed the haze portion of this strain. the get-up-and-go is really helpful but I got a bad case of the munchies
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghan Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Haze

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Critical HazeUser uploaded image of Critical HazeUser uploaded image of Critical HazeUser uploaded image of Critical HazeUser uploaded image of Critical HazeUser uploaded image of Critical HazeUser uploaded image of Critical Haze
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie
New Strains Alert: Saturn OG, Critical Haze, The Truth, 3X Crazy, and Sour Tangie