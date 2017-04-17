ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 88 reviews

Rockstar Kush

aka BC Rockstar

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 88 reviews

Rockstar Kush

Rockstar Kush, also known as BC Rockstar, is a popular strain in British Columbia renowned for its excellent medical qualities. This hybrid of Rockstar and Bubba Kush emits a heavy odor of skunk and piney Kush. Rockstar Kush, a heavy indica, helps patients overcome aches, pains, and anxieties with its relaxing effects that also stimulate a reduced appetite.

Effects

60 people reported 495 effects
Relaxed 96%
Happy 63%
Sleepy 53%
Hungry 51%
Euphoric 33%
Stress 38%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 26%
Lack of appetite 26%
Pain 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

88

Avatar for petethekoala
Member since 2015
Had Rockstar OG around new year. Had a lot of stressful moment at that moment that prevented me from sleeping well until I met that strain! It kills the stress, anxiety, pain and put you to sleep right away in 30 minutes to and hour and 15 minutes. Taste Earth, Sweet and hoppy/skunky pine. Definitel...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ConceptProductions
Member since 2014
Super pungent skunky smell, with the classic spicy kush finish from it's bubba parent. Really sticky, dense, resinous buds with a thick coat of crystals. Very strong, BC Rockstar is definitely not for the beginner smoker, but is a good appetite stimulant, and good for those who need strong medicatio...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
rockstar kush has a super earthly bubba smell skunky with a nutty undertone. just an overall good funky kush smell if you smoke a lot of kush and know what im talking about. super sleepy strictly nighttime use only or your going to be glued to couch all day seems like a good strain for pain but giv...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ShulginsPotion
Member since 2012
Newer users should titrate accordingly, this strain is very potent. Another spice rack strain, dressed to the toes in a glorious amounts of terpenes. This strain is not for the first time smoker, or the inexperienced - the hits are bountiful, very expansive in the lungs and packs one wallop of a p...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for stonedsoulpicnic
Member since 2016
I recently picked up 4 separate 1 gr strains on the recommendation for nerve pain from the bud tender at Farmacy Victoria. The Rku was the last one I tried because of some of the negative reviews of it. Let me tell you though, this was the best of them all. Although the reviews led me to believe th...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Rockstar
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Rockstar Kush
Strain child
Dank Schrader
child

Products with Rockstar Kush

