Dayger
Dayger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tiger’s Milk and Daybreaker. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Dayger is a spicy and citrusy strain that has a lemon and pine flavor with hints of diesel and skunk. It also features a stimulating and uplifting high that can help with fatigue, depression, and creativity. Dayger is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dayger effects include feeling energetic, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dayger when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Dayger features flavors like spicy, citrusy, and piney. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Dayger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dayger has frosty and fluffy buds that have light green tones with orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed in the morning or afternoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dayger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Dayger strain effects
