Im a seasoned smoker. And granted im never high off just one strain. Like I just smoked a doobie of Dayger but im also steadily hitting this cart of VF. I picked up a quarter, I’ve been smoking on it a day or two now. Taste is alright if that’s your thing. I catch a slight buzz and find myself clenching my jaw. Pain wise I can’t really tell if there is a difference. Im nothing but happy :) and sorta talkative.