ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dirty Girl
  • Leafly flower of Dirty Girl

Sativa

Dirty Girl

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 35 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 166 reviews

Dirty Girl

Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

762 reported effects from 115 people
Happy 58%
Relaxed 46%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 40%
Euphoric 39%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

166

Show all

Avatar for StukaFox
Member since 2015
The true freaks are never the ones you suspect: the blonde with the nip-slip top or the brunette trying to pull off the 80's retro look but who ends up looking like the lead singer of Ratt coming off a nine-day heroin jag instead. No, it's plain-jane girl at the back of the club sipping a Mojito and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mkate
Member since 2015
Currently my number one daytime strain. Decided it should really be called "clean the whole damn house girl" as I find myself cleaning behind the refrigerator or in other generally untouched spots in my home. The best parts: no anxiety, no munchies and no slowing me down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for JoePes
Member since 2014
a new favorite. uplifting and energetic doesn't even begin to describe the effect. this go's into my hall of fame. love it. I work great on it out makes the start of my day a whole lot easier.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for jscovs
Member since 2015
Very good sativa. 1 joint of this and I'm sitting back watching a movie smiling uncontrollably and my eyes are as red as the devils dick
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LaFemmeNaKitty
Member since 2015
As the name implies....this strain gets me feeling naughty! I love the flavor and the physical and mental euphoric high it gives me is AMAZING! I love Dirty Girl!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Allen Wrench
Allen Wrench
More creativeLeafly flower for Green Ribbon
Green Ribbon
More energeticLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More happyLeafly flower for Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Mango Haze
Mango Haze
More focusingLeafly flower for Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze
More talkativeLeafly flower for Ambrosia
Ambrosia
More focusingLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More euphoric
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Dirty Girl
Strain child
Dirty Widow
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dirty GirlUser uploaded image of Dirty GirlUser uploaded image of Dirty GirlUser uploaded image of Dirty GirlUser uploaded image of Dirty GirlUser uploaded image of Dirty GirlUser uploaded image of Dirty Girl
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains
Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
New Strains Alert: Sensi Skunk, Dirty Girl, Game Changer, Blue Monster, and White Diesel
New Strains Alert: Sensi Skunk, Dirty Girl, Game Changer, Blue Monster, and White Diesel