IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Indica
Hungry
Sleepy
Relaxed
Apricot
Dirty Hippy effects are mostly calming.
Dirty Hippy potency is higher THC than average.
Dirty Hippy is an indica cannabis strain bred by Bodhi Seeds from a cross of Afgooey x Blockhead. It has a sharp, herbal palate with notes of pine and citrus, due to its prevalence of pinene and humulene terpenes. Dirty Hippy has intense, body-tingling effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Hippy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Dirty Hippy strain effects
Dirty Hippy strain flavors
Dirty Hippy strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
