Dutch Cake
aka Dutch Chocolate Cake
Dutch Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dutch Treat and Wedding Cake. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Dutch Cake combines the cerebral effects of Dutch Treat with the relaxing body high of Wedding Cake, creating a balanced and enjoyable experience for both mind and body. Dutch Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dutch Cake effects include feeling tingly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dutch Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Royal Tree Gardens, Dutch Cake features flavors like pine, sweet, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dutch Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dutch Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dutch Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dutch CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dutch Cake strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dutch Cake products near you
Similar to Dutch Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—