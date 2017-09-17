ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 15 reviews

False Teeth

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

False Teeth

False Teeth is another Dungeons Vault Genetics strain with Grandpa's Breath genes. It combines Candyland V2, which is a cross of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple, with the pungent terpenes of Grandpa’s Breath. This indica-dominant hybrid is a prodigious resin producer and emits fruity, earthy sweetness. Although False Teeth yields an average crop, the potent, sticky buds more than make up for its lack of weight. Enjoy this strain into the evening to maximize its relaxing effects.  

Lineage

First strain parent
Grandpa’s Breath
parent
Second strain parent
Candyland
parent
Strain
False Teeth

